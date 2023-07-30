Mumbai rains update: IMD predicts drop in rainfall intensity; moderate rain likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intensity and frequency of rain will reduce over the next few days in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past several days and is expected to get some relief in the coming days.

The weather agency said that the city can expect relief in the form of light to moderate rainfall over the upcoming days.

Mumbai received 747 mm of cumulative rain between July 21 and July 27. This time for July 2023, the city also surpassed the average monthly rainfall of 919.9 mm, with Santa Cruz Observatory recording a rainfall of 1,734 mm between July 1 and July 29. Similarly, during the same time period, a rainfall of 1,318 mm, as against its monthly average of 768 mm, is observed by IMD’s Colaba Observatory.

Although there are still two months left in the monsoon season, Mumbai has already accumulated 2,289 mm of its annual rainfall or 91 per cent of its yearly typical quota of 2,502 mm. The city received 2,658.3 mm of rain in the past year between June and September.

While Colaba recorded only 8 mm of rain on Saturday, the IMD's Santa Cruz observatory recorded 36 mm.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a green alert (moderate rain) for Mumbai’s Thane and Palghar regions till August 1. Raigad is still on yellow alert (heavy rain). “The intensity and frequency of rainfall will reduce during the next three to four days across the state. Thereafter, from August 2 onwards, we will witness an increase in rainfall activities in the state,” said an IMD official.

Amboli in Maharashtra's Sahyadri hills recorded the state's highest rainfall of 4,699 mm between June 1 and July 29. Then comes Tamhini ghat at 4,412 mm, Davdi at 4,118 mm and Matheran at 4,044 mm.