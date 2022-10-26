Mumbai woman loses Rs 2.4 lakh while ordering sweets online

In another incident of an online shopping fraud, a resident of suburban Andheri, lost Rs 2.4 lakh while ordering sweets on a food delivery app on Sunday. Pooja Shah tried to place the order but the transaction failed, PTI reported.

Pooja found the sweet shop's number online. A person at the sellers' end asked her to share her credit card number and the OTP received on her phone. She then shared the card details and OTP, and within a few minutes Rs 2,40,310 were deducted from her account.

With prompt action taken by the police, the 49-year-old woman managed to recover most of her lost money. As soon as she lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police station, police managed to stop Rs 2,27,205 from being transferred to other accounts. According to police officials, further investigation is still going on.

Recently a consumer from Mangalore on social media claimed that he ordered a laptop during the Diwali sale, but received a stone along with some e-waste instead. Although a day after the consumer was informed that Flipkart has refunded the entire amount. Chinmaya Ramana, who has a Flipkart Plus membership, claimed that he ordered the Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop on October 15 for his friend. He received the sealed package on October 20. According to Ramana, when he opened the box, he found stones and garbage instead of a gaming laptop.

Also read: Flipkart Diwali sale: Mangalore man gets stone, e-waste on ordering a gaming laptop

Also read: Dhanteras 2022: Shopping online? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to stay away from online scams