'My baby Jacqueline...': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens special message to Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday in which he mentioned how much he loves and misses her. He also thanked his supporters and friends for their birthday wishes.



The letter as accessed by India Today read, "My Baby Jacqueline, My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all that matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma.”



“You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you," his letter concluded.



Chandrashekhar recently wished Happy Holi to Fernandez in a letter from Tihar jail. In the letter, he promised the actor, last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, that he will bring back all the colours which have faded or disappeared.



The ED summoned Fernandez and Nora Fatehi for questioning in connection with Chandrashekhar's extortion case. He said that he was dating the actress. Jacqueline, on the other hand, disputed it. He had given her various gifts, including luxury cars and jewellery, according to further research.



The conman Chandrashekhar was arrested for duping ex-Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife and extorting around Rs 200 crore by posing as the Union Home and Law secretaries. Another case the conman is embroiled in relates to the alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol for the VK Sasikala faction. He has been charged under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

