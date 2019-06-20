Mysore University Result 2019 announced, here's how to check on results.uni-mysore.ac.in

The Mysore University has declared Mysore University undergraduate result 2019 for December 2018 semester exams. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the university on results.uni-mysore.ac.in. In order to access the Mysore University result, students need to login using their registration number.

Here's how to check Mysore University Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the university

Step-2: Click on the relevant link to access Mysore University Undergraduate level Result 2019 for December 2018 semester examinations

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your registration number

Steo-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: 'Mysore University Undergraduate Level (UG) Result 2019' for the semester examinations conducted in December 2018 will be displayed on the screen

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references

In case anyone is not satisfied with result, he/she can apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets. However, candidates must apply for re-evaluation within the stipulated time frame. To apply for re-evaluation, the candidates are required to fill an application form first. Thereafter, the candidates have to pay the prescribed fees per paper.

