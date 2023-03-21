‘Naatu Naatu an emotion’: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal posts pic with RRR star Ram Charan

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said that the first-ever Indian song to win an Oscar– Naatu Naatu– is not just a great number but an emotion that connects the world to India’s music and dance. He added that he met the RRR superstar Ram Charan and also showed him the Naatu Naatu dance step.

Agarwal shared a picture of himself with Ram Charan and tweeted, “Naatu Naatu is not just a great song but an emotion that connects the world to India’s music and dance… Met the very talented Ram Charan ji and showed him my work in progress.”

naatu naatu is not just a great song but a emotion that connects the world to India's music and dance....met the very talented @AlwaysRamCharan ji and showed him my work in progress dance step pic.twitter.com/BoFR1nAgob — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Ram Charan talked about Naatu Naatu’s historic Oscars win at the India Today Conclave. The actor, also known for his performances in films like Magadheera and Rangasthalam, talked about the “beautiful torture” of shooting Naatu Naatu with his RRR co-actor Jr NTR. He was speaking at a session titled RRRoar: What it takes to make blockbusters. And leap across geography.

Ram Charan told India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai, “My knees are still wobbly. My co-star Jr NTR and I have done more complicated steps. It was not complicated. Both our styles had to match but how was I to see what he is doing? We did it 17 times to perfect it. That’s why we call it the beautiful torture.”

He also talked about why the Naatu Naatu duo could not perform the foot-tapping number at the Oscars. He said that he was ready to perform but it could not happen while praising the artists who performed the song. Ram Charan noted, “I was ready. I was 100 per cent ready to get that call. But I don’t know what happened. The trope did a better job than us. We have done that for so many interviews. It is now time for us to relax.”

RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Oscars for Best Original Song earlier this month. It beat songs like This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Applause from Tell It like a Woman, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

