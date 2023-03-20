Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara to release in Italy, Spain soon; check details here 

Actor-director Rishab Shetty’s superhit film Kantara is set to release in Italy and Spain given the massive demand from international audiences. Shetty said that the film was currently being edited in Italian and Spanish. The actor and director, known for films like Kantara and Kirik Party tweeted, “We are pleased to announce that, thanks to the huge demand from international audiences, we are editing the film Kantara also in Italian and Spanish.”

Siamo lieti di annunciare che, grazie all’enorme richiesta del pubblico internazionale, stiamo editando il film Kantara anche in lingua italiana e spagnola.@hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/2dbyUsYlrS — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) March 19, 2023

Kantara box office, ratings

Kantara had set the box office on fire with its record collections. Made at a budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film collected Rs 363.82 crore in the domestic box office, Rs 407.82 crore in worldwide collections and Rs 44 crore in overseas collections, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 183.60 crore in Karnataka, Rs 50.56 crore in Andhra/Telangana, Rs 10.44 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 16.26 crore in Kerala, and Rs 99.47 crore in the rest of India.

As of today, the film has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10 and has an audience score of 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kantara story, cast

Backed by KGF franchise producers Hombale Films and its founder Vijay Kiragandur, the film has rituals like a traditional dance form Bhootha Kola performed for the local deity and the ritual of Kambala, an annual bull race, in its backdrop. It focuses on a king who agrees with the local deity to give a portion of his land to the locals in lieu of peace and happiness.

The action-thriller flick stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Vinay Bidappa in significant roles.

Kantara on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

While it can be viewed in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video, its Hindi version is also available on Netflix.

Also read: 'Respect scheduled leaves': Amid layoffs, Google employees demand these 5 things from CEO Sundar Pichai

Also read: Satya Nadella, Ajay Banga, Ram Charan, and more: The notable alumni of Hyderabad Public School

Also read: Oscars 2023: What does the golden tiger on Jr NTR’s outfit stand for?