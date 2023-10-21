'Namo Bharat' RRTS train sets new milestone with anticipated 10,000 day 1 riders: NCRTC

Commercial services on a priority segment of India's inaugural Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor commenced on Saturday, with expectations of exceeding 10,000 riders on the very first day, according to a senior official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The inaugural journey of the 'Namo Bharat' train set off at 6 am, and the response from commuters was nothing short of overwhelming. Some enthusiastic travellers had arrived as early as 4:30 am, keen to be a part of this historic moment, coming from locations as nearby as Muradnagar and as far as distant areas in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Vinay Kumar Singh, the Managing Director of NCRTC, also partook in a ride during the inaugural day of 'Namo Bharat' train services. He warmly welcomed the first group of passengers on the inaugural journey and engaged with them at platforms and within the train carriages.

These pioneering passengers have been recognised as the 'First Rider' and were presented with a certificate.

The 'Namo Bharat' trains boast state-of-the-art features and a variety of passenger amenities.

On the preceding day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor by unveiling a plaque at the Sahibabad station and also rode a train.

Passenger services are set to run until 11 pm, and since October 21 is a weekend, it's expected that passenger numbers will continue to swell throughout the day, as per NCRTC officials.

Based on the latest update, the NCRTC anticipates that 'Namo Bharat' train ridership will easily surpass the 10,000 mark on the inaugural day.

Passengers were jubilant from the morning, with some even dancing in the train aisles to express their immense joy and excitement at being part of India's first 'Namo Bharat' train journey. Families and friends gathered, capturing photos and videos and eagerly participating in this historic moment, as relayed by NCRTC officials.

India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service aims to redefine travel in the region with rapid speeds and advanced technology.

The RRTS is a novel rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system boasting a design speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed potential of 160 kmph.

The priority segment, spanning from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, includes five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is an extension of the main corridor.

The passengers on the first day represented a diverse cross-section of society, including women, senior citizens, and children, as confirmed by the NCRTC.

"Higher footfall was observed at Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations, with not only enthusiasts but also commuters heading to their workplaces among the passengers on the inaugural day. A family travelled with members of all ages, from Kailash Colony in Delhi, to experience the journey from Sahibabad station," remarked an NCRTC senior official.

The NCRTC is entrusted with supervising the construction of India's first RRTS, linking Delhi and Meerut.

The full 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is slated to be operational by June 2025.

Each 'Namo Bharat' train consists of six carriages, including one premium carriage, with an exclusive women's carriage adjacent to the premium one. In other carriages, there are designated seats for women, specially-abled passengers, and senior citizens.

Premium carriages feature distinctive colour-coded seating, provisions for future vending machines, and a range of passenger-centric features such as reclining seats, coat hooks, magazine holders, and footrests.

Access to the premium-class carriage is via a secured premium lounge on the platforms. These lounges offer cushioned seating and vending machine facilities.

Officials indicate that commuters can travel from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot stations in approximately 12 minutes.

For the priority segment of the RRTS corridor, a one-way journey from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot costs Rs 50, while a premium-class carriage for the same route is priced at Rs 100.

To offer last-mile connectivity to passengers, the NCRTC has arranged for electric auto-rickshaws under RRTS feeder services through service providers at the stations.

Additionally, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has introduced an AC electric bus service from Anand Vihar to Sahibabad station, operating with a 20-minute frequency.

More than 2,000 downloads of the RRTS Connect App occurred on the first day of passenger operations on the priority segment of India's inaugural RRTS corridor, according to the NCRTC.

