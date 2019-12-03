Narayana Murthy's son Rohan Murty ties the knot with Aparna Krishnan

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan Murty tied the knot with Aparna Krishnan on Monday in Bengaluru. Rohan and Aparna have reportedly known each other for about three years.

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was also present during the wedding ceremony. Shaw posted a picture of the newly-wed couple along with her husband and mother. She wrote, "With the newly weds Rohan & Aparna Murthy. My mother and husband join me in wishing them all the happiness in their journey of togetherness".

The wedding was followed by a reception. Veteran Carnatic musician, Bombay Jayashri performed at the reception.

Aparna is the daughter of Savithri Krishnan, a retired SBI employee, and Commander KR Krishnan, a former Indian Navy Officer.

Rohan has a PhD in Computer Science from Harvard University and is also a Junior Fellow at the Society of Fellows at the University. He is the founder of Soroco and the Murty Classical Library.

Meanwhile, Aparna did her initial schooling in India. She later went to Canada for her high-school education after securing a scholarship at the United World College. She did her undergraduation in Economics from Dartmouth College, US and went on to work at McKinsey and Sequoia Capital in India.