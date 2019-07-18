NAT announces DU JAT result 2019; check scores at du.ac.in

DU JAT results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NAT) has declared the result of Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) 2019 today, July 18, 2019. The NAT has announced the result of DU JAT examination for for BBA (FIA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and BA Business Economics (H) programs on its official website-nta.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the DU JAT examination 2019, can check their result on nta.ac.in or on Delhi University's official website--DU.ac.in.

The DU NTA entrance examination was held on July 6, 2019.

How to check DU JAT 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU

Step 2: To get the complete list of result, click on 'result' link

Step 3: For individual result, log in with admit card number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep for future reference.

DU JAT 2019 examination is a two-hour computer-based test, which is conducted across 18 cities in India for admissions to six stipulated colleges. DU JAT 2019 test had 100 questions of total 300.