Why is 'National Unemployment Day' trending on PM Modi's birthday; here's what we know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his 70th birthday, is receiving best wishes from people all across the world today, making #ModiAt70 the top trend on Twitter. However, another hashtag, #NationalUnemploymentDay, is also trending on the social media platform for all the wrong reasons.

The hashtag started trending after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who earlier today wished PM Modi happy birthday, released another tweet citing unemployment situation in the country. "Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today. #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the Govt deny it?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay.

Employment is dignity.

pic.twitter.com/FC2mQAW3oJ Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

He also tagged a Hindi news report that said over 1 crore Indians were seeking jobs, but only 1.77 lakh jobs were available across different states in India. This followed a string of tweets targeting the government and PM Modi for everything from inflation to historic low in GDP to a significant rise in unemployment in the country.

Using the same hashtag, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said: "This #NationalUnemploymentDay, I appeal to @PMOIndia @narendramodi to create adequate jobs to address the ongoing crisis. This crisis will create huge demographic dividend problems wasting precious years of our youths." He said over 2 crore salaried jobs and 12 crore overall jobs were lost in the last six months and unemployment rate had reached 45 year high due to decisions of the Modi government.

"To honour his achievement, disheartened unemployed youths have decided to celebrate this day as #NationalUnemploymentDay," he tweeted.

More than 2 Cr salaried jobs & 12 Cr overall jobs are lost in last 6 mths. Unemployment rate reached 45 yr high due to decisions of @narendramodi govt.



To honour his achievement, disheartened unemployed youths have decided to celebrate this day as #NationalUnemploymentDay.



pic.twitter.com/Ff65MJpvWb Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 17, 2020

A user said PM Modi became the first ever PM in the world whose birthday is celebrated as 'National Unemployment Day'.

#NationalUnemploymentDay

Modiji became first ever PM in the world whose birthday is celebrated as 'National Unemployment Day'.



pic.twitter.com/sFNksWYrL1 Rakesh Yadav (@Careerwill1) September 17, 2020

A parody Twitter account of Dimple Yadav, SP leader and wife of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, said educated youth of the country were celebrating National Unemployment Day outside the Rajasthan University campus by selling tea, peanuts and pakoras and cobbling shoes.

SP spokesperson Juhie Singh asked the PM about 2 crore jobs his promised to the people of the country. "Raise your voices strongly for your rights employment make the government accountable," she said.

Juhie Singh (@juhiesingh) September 17, 2020

Using hashtag #NationalUnemploymentDay, another user asked: "Indian economy is on ventilator. Is it taking its final last breath? We will never know. No one discusses such topics on primetime anymore."

Indian economy is on ventilator.

Is it taking its final last breaths?

Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) September 17, 2020

"Employment is our right and we will fight. On this National Unemployment Day everyone ask where are 2 crore job? Dream of 5 trillion economy?" asked another Twitter user.

#69K______

Employment is our right and we will fight. On this National Unemployment Day everyone ask where are 2 crore job? Dream of 5 trillion economy?

@PMOIndia @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/PFweDAenrm Neeraj Gupta (@RealGuptaNeeraj) September 17, 2020

A user said that the government should focus on the right thing. "Unemployment is more dangerous than COVID19 pandemic. Employment is the right for youngsters. They will fight for their right."