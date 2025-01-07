'Naughty Anupam...': Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal's bizarre request to Oyo CEO amid new check-in policy, 'Ab toh'

In a lighthearted exchange on social media, Anupam Mittal, a judge on Shark Tank India and founder of Shaadi.com, humorously requested a discount code from Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of Oyo Rooms.

The playful post came in response to Oyo's newly implemented check-in policy, which requires unmarried couples to provide proof of their relationship when booking stays at partner hotels in Meerut, effective January 2025.

Mittal's post on X, which quickly garnered attention, read: “Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par ‘OYO’ discount code banta hai. Whatsay @riteshagar? 👊🏼” This comment sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with users sharing memes and jokes about the new policy.

Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par ‘OYO’ discount code banta hai. Whatsay @riteshagar ? 👊🏼 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 6, 2025

While Agarwal has yet to respond to Mittal's cheeky request, users on platform X (formerly Twitter) jumped in with their own witty remarks.

One user suggested creative discount codes, while another quipped that even successful entrepreneurs are always on the lookout for a good deal. “Wedding Venues pe discount code dilvao over OYO naughty Anupam,” one user commented, to which Mittal replied, “Karein?”

A second user proposed, “How about sponsoring the first two nights of the honeymoon for a newly married couple in premium OYO properties who were matched on @ShaadiDotCom?”

Mittal responded, “Arre baba .. itna toh hum Nahin lete but we can certainly consider a lottery system and give these out to a few ppl every month @ShaadiDotCom.”

A third user playfully commented on the post saying, "@ShaadiDotCom and @riteshagar teaming up for the ultimate 'couples getaway'? Just imagine swiping right on a discount code instead of a partner! Who needs a wedding cake when you can have an OYO stay? #LoveAndLodging"

What is OYO's new policy?

As per this policy, unmarried couples will no longer be allowed to check in to OYO's partner hotels.

Not only this, couples will be asked to present valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in, including online bookings. The travel booking platform has empowered partner hotels' discretion to deny couple bookings based on their judgment as per the local social sensibility.

The company is considering extending its new directive to additional cities due to feedback from the ground. Reactions to OYO's recent check-in policy have been mixed online; some people made jokes about it, while others highlighted important concerns regarding basic rights.