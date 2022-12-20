NCW summons Congress leader over 'misogynistic' remark against Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised Rahul Gandhi for a sexist comment made by a member of his party in reference to the Amethi constituency, a stronghold of the Congress where Irani was elected in 2019. On Tuesday, the comment caused chaos in Parliament as well.



The remark has been noted by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

"The National Commission for Women has come across several media reports on a controversial remark made by Congress leader Ajay Rai against Union Minister Smriti Irani," the NCW said.

"The Commission has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Mr Rai. The remarks are outrageous and extremely derogatory and the Commission strongly condemns such statements. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Mr Rai to appear before it on 28.12.2022 at 12 PM," the NCW said in a statement.



While attacking Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, Irani wrote: "Heard that Rahul Gandhi has got the announcement on his Amethi contest made via a party leader. I sincerely hope you won't run for another seat and won't panic. PS: You and Mummy Ji need to find your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter."



The comment from Rai which triggered Irani was, "It (Amethi) has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul jee has been the Lok Sabha MP from there, so has been Rajiv (Gandhi) jee and Sanjay (Gandhi) jee, and they have served it."



Speaking to ANI, she said, "Using inappropriate words for the Army, making derogatory remarks against a woman representative who has defeated their party president, and calling common Indians who were a part of the freedom struggle a "dog", why do the Congress leaders feel that by using such indecent language, the Gandhi family will be pleased?”



"What is the culture which the Gandhi family has certified in Congress? Many of the derogatory remarks were made in the presence of the Gandhi family. Is it that the Gandhi family encourages such indecent behaviour? The basic question is, will the Gandhi family let you progress if you use such foul abuses? If yes, then this reveals the true character of the Gandhi family. If the Gandhi family likes such language why will leaders apologise?" Irani said.



"I know Banaras, India. In our culture, in our civilization, it is not a matter of our culture to make indecent comments towards women. This may be a mirror of Congress's political culture, but it is neither Kashi's culture nor such words that are any description of our politics or cultural and social makeup," she added.



He also mentioned Irani, the Lok Sabha member who represents the seat in his comment. "Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Rai, the party's regional chief, stated. This was interpreted as a reference to Irani's acting career prior to entering politics.



"I didn't intend to insult anyone. It's our colloquial language which means that somebody suddenly appears and says something and then disappears. It's not unparliamentary language. So why should I apologise?," Rai told ANI on Tuesday.