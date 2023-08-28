Neeraj Chopra wins hearts as he refuses to sign on Indian flag after creating history in World Championships

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has once again made history by winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. But there is another reason why people are showering their love over the 27-year-old athlete.

After his win in men’s javelin throw at the tournament, Chopra was approached by a Hungarian fan to sign an Indian flag. But Chopra refused as he said, “Wahaan nahin sign kar sakta (can't sign there).”

“Eventually he signed her shirt sleeve. She was pretty happy all the same,” journalist Jonathan Selvaraj said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

A picture of Chopra signing the fan’s t-shirt is doing rounds on social media. Many users have appreciated Chopra’s gesture by replying on the micro-blogging site.

One of the users wrote, “This shows the real love for the nation. He is not only a gold medalist in Budapest, but a true patriot of India.”

While another user recalled how Chopra showed how to properly fold the Indian flag during the Tokyo Olympics.

“Now that's truely respect towards his nation n his respected flag, n humbly signed as well. Grt going bro all respect,” added a user on X.

One user named Prabhanjan said that Chopra must be India’s most famous athlete of the modern era.

On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championships. He won the medal with a 88.17 metres throw in Budapest, Hungary.

Chopra has now completed the full set of global medals which included the Olympic Gold medal, the Diamond Trophy and the World Championships Gold medal.

His minor foul at the beginning of the World Championships final confused many Indians who tuned in to see his excellence. Yet, Neeraj's confidence in his skills quickly eased all concerns and reinforced India’s faith in the sports hero.