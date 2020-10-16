NEET 2020 results to be out today; Education Minister extends 'best wishes' to candidates

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency or the NTA will release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test today. The results will be announced on the official website of NEET- ntaneet.nic.in. In order to get timely updates, the candidates are requested to keep checking the official website from time to time.

Not only will the central testing agency release the results today, it will also release the rank and final NEET cut-off list. Before announcing the results, NTA will release the final NEET answer key. Provisional answer key and OMR sheets have been already released.

While candidates are waiting for their results with crossed fingers, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wished the best of luck to all the candidates. The Union Minister tweeted, "NTA is announcing the results of NEET US 2020 today. I wish all the best to the candidates."



.@DG_NTA is announcing the results of #NEETUG 2020 today.

I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 16, 2020

Steps to check NEET results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website

Step 2: Click the 'NEET 2020 Result' link on homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Login by entering your credentials like date of birth and application ID

Step 5: Hit the submit option

Step 6: Download your NEET UG 2020 result and take a print out for future use

Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. This year, the NEET 2020 results were delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The NEET exam was organised again on October 14 for students who were infected with coronavirus or have been living in areas classified as containment zones.