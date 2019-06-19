NEET Counselling 2019 starts today; check date, eligibility, documents details on mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the first round of online NEET Counselling 2019 admission to All India Quota/Deemed/ Central Universities/ ESIC/AFMC /medical and dental courses from today June 19, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 can register and enter their choices on the official MCC website--mcc.nic.in

The last date to register and choice filling is June 24, 2019 up to 5 p.m. The seat allotment for the first round will begin from June 26. The result for the same would be released on June 27, 2019.

Candidates can pay their fee for first round NEET online counselling 2019 registration till June 25, 2019 by 2 p.m.

The second round of registration and choice filling will be held from July 6 to 8, 2019 till 5 p.m. The deadline to pay fee for the same is July 9, 2019 till 12 noon. The seat allotment process for the second round will be on July 10 and July 11, 2019. And, the result of second round will be declared on July 12, 2019.

Candidates are required to pay tuition fees at the the time of registration. Candidates may note that tuition fee is refundable

For the All India Quota seats, The Andhara Pradesh and Telangana candidates will be eligible for participation against the 15 per cent seats, mentioned in the notification.

NEET Counselling 2019 Eligibility:

Candidates who have qualified the NEET are eligible to apply for counselling. Candidates who have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45 per cent for general-physically handicapped) in the NEET 2019 are considered to have passed the exam.

How to apply for the NEET Counselling 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ' UG medical counselling'

Step 3: Click on 'new registration'

You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Enter the details and submit

Step 6: Make payment--the fee is non-refundable.

List of documents required: