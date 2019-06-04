NEET Result 2019: NTA likely to declare medical result on June 5, here's all you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2019 tomorrow (June 05) on its official website- ntaneet.nic.in, as per the official notification released by the agency. This year, over 14 lakh candidates had appeared for the NTA NEET 2019 examination which was conducted at various test centres across the nation.

The students who will qualify the NEET (UG) - 2019 examination will be eligible for 'All India quota' and other quotas under the State governments/ institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, however, it is subject to other eligibility criteria.

This year, the NEET (UG) examination was conducted on May 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm. As many as 15,19,375 candidates had registered for the NTA NEET 2019 exam, out of which 14,10,754 candidates appeared for the examination across various states.

Here's how to check NEET Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'NTA NEET Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like application number, date of birth, etc.

Step-4: After filling the credentials, click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: AP EAMCET Result 2019: Andhra Council declares EAMCET results today, here's how to check

Also read: CHSE Odisha Class 12 science result 2019 to be announced on June 3; check marks at orissaresults.nic.in