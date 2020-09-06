NEP 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi to address Governors' Conference on Monday

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy (NEP) through video conference.

The conference titled 'Role of NEP 2020 in Transforming Higher Education' is being organised by the Ministry of Education (MoE), formerly the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Education ministers of all states, vice-chancellors of state universities among other senior officials would also be attending the Governors' Conference.

A statement released by Prime Minister's office said the NEP 2020 is twenty-first century's first education policy. The previous education policy was released 34 years ago in 1986.

The NEP 2020 aims to make major reforms in both school and higher education level.

"The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower," it said.

It added that the comprehensive transformation the NEP aims would also bring about a paradigm shift in the country's education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for new 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as envisaged by PM Modi.

Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on several aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 are being held across the country.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission had organised a 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy 2020', which was also addressed by Modi.



