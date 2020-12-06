Netflix is free for two days and Twitter has got no chill, check out some hilarious memes here

Netflix is offering free streaming services in the country for two days and the internet is flooded with a plethora of memes. The streaming giant said the two-day event called Netflix Streamfest will be held on December 5 and 6.

The availability of free content for two days will help non-subscribers get a taste of the type of content Netflix has to offer. Users won't have to enter their card details and can access the content on the app for free.

Check out how people are reacting to Netflix's latest stunt to attract customers.