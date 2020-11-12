'Bas yahi tak tha, jo tha': Netizens mourn Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar getting under govt fold

Netizens on Wednesday were dealt a hand that they were not sure they could win. The government issued an order that said that all OTT platforms and digital news sites would now be under the ambit of the I&B ministry, headed by Prakash Javadekar. This, needless to say, raised concerns of censorship and certification. Binge-watchers across the country united to mourn on social media, what they believed could be, curbing the freedom of platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government wants to control the content on these OTT platforms as they are "uncomfortable with lot of truth being served". Congress called it curbing freedom of expression. "Print & Digital Media done & dusted !! Now news portals & streaming services such as Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video accessible over internet to be regulated by Ministry Of Information And Broadcasting ? Yet another move by Modi govt to curb freedom of expression!!" it said.

Karan Anshuman, screenwriter for shows like Mirzapur and Inside Edge questioned the government on the self-regulation code that 15 OTT platforms signed. "Whatever happened to the understanding with Mr Javadekar that OTT will be self-regulated? The govt is giving in to the basest demands of prudes. How is this progress in any manner? Don't like it, don't watch it. Don't impose your regressive views on a billion people," he said.

What mostly concerned the netizens is the potential cutting of some of the choicest dialogues from shows such as Mirzapur. In fact, Mirzapur meme-template has been the go-to for meme-makers. Many have said that netizens will now go back to the times of VPN and proxy servers to access unregulated content on OTT platforms.

However, I&B officials reportedly said that the rule will not affect content and it will simply be under the purview of the ministry.

