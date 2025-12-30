'Never a better time to be an Indian': Kumar Mangalam Birla shares lessons on KBC with Amitabh Bachchan

A rare television moment brought together boardroom wisdom and deeply personal reflection as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to play for Jaipur Foot. In conversation with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Birla reflected on leadership, legacy and values, offering a set of lessons shaped as much by family history as by business experience.

The episode opened a window into the principles that guided Birla’s journey, beginning with education and discipline. He recalled wanting to pursue an MBA after graduation, but said his father, Aditya Birla, insisted he first qualify as a Chartered Accountant. The message was non-negotiable: without becoming a CA, there would be no place for him in the office. Even an appeal to his grandfather, B.K. Birla did not change that stance, underscoring, as Birla noted, that professional credibility has no shortcuts.

The discussion then shifted to memory and meaning beyond financial statements. Bachchan shared a personal recollection of visiting the Birla residence in Kolkata, where B.K. Birla showed him a guest book containing the signature of Bachchan’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, from the 1950s. In a gesture rooted in respect for history, B.K. Birla asked Amitabh Bachchan to sign next to his father's name, an exchange that highlighted how the family values relationships and legacy over material display.

Birla also spoke candidly about stepping into leadership at 28, after his father’s untimely death. He admitted the fear and pressure that came with the responsibility, and said he relied on his education, family values and faith to navigate the transition.

Quoting a Sanskrit shloka, "shanaiah pantha shanaiah kantha," he underlined the belief that meaningful achievement takes time and steady effort, a principle he said has shaped his approach to building enduring institutions.

Simplicity emerged as another defining theme. Birla recounted opening his grandfather’s cupboard after B.K. Birla’s passing and finding just 23 kurtas, two ties, three suits and a single watch. Despite presiding over vast textile interests, the family patriarch lived with minimal personal possessions, often resisting new purchases for himself. That restraint, Birla said, remains a guiding light for the family.

The episode also offered rare glimpses into the Birlas’ private world. Birla’s youngest daughter, Advaitesha, shared that while she was studying abroad, her father called her five times a day despite his demanding schedule. The family spoke about bonding over painting and music, and his wife Neerja jokingly mentioned his habit of not listening the first time, prompting laughter in the studio. At his daughter’s request, Birla even sang a few lines from a classic song, revealing a side seldom seen in public.

Beyond personal stories, the conversation widened to India’s place in the world. Birla told Bachchan that the country is living in the “era of India” (Bharat ka yug), reflecting on how, early in his career, he would not have imagined India becoming a larger economy than Japan. He pointed to India’s status as the fastest-growing large economy and described its demographic dividend as a “trump card,” noting that within five years the country will have a working population of one billion people.

Birla framed this momentum as part of the “India Growth Model,” where rapid economic expansion coexists with the preservation of culture and values, a view Bachchan said the Birla family itself exemplifies. Birla summed up the moment with a clear message to the audience: “There has never been a better time to be young, to be an Indian, and to be in India”.