'Never felt as safe to be Indian': Woman thanks government for rescuing husband from war-torn Sudan

A woman whose husband was stuck in war-torn Sudan and was rescued during Operation Kaveri took to Twitter to thank the Centre for quickly springing into action and saving Indians from the North African country.

In a tweet, user Meenakshi Agrawal said that her husband was among the first batch of Indians to return to the homeland.

"My husband is the first person to reach India back last night from Sudan. Within 24 hours of my tweet, the government sprung into action. I have never felt as safe to be an Indian as I feel today. While other countries evacuated their diplomats first, we prioritised our citizens," she wrote.

Praising the Ministry of External Affairs, Agarwal added, "Your call centre, the kindness of your staff has been outstanding. Ambassador Akbar in Khartoum and Anil Kumar his second in command have been super helpful and available to the citizens stuck there."

She also thanked the army officer who travelled with her husband and the Indian Air Force (IAF). "Grewal, Major you are a hero for flying out my husband and so many others. IAF, your patience and strength, your smiling face gave reassurance and hope to all," she said.

India on Sunday brought another batch of 229 people under its Operation Kaveri mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan.

The fresh batch of evacuees reached Bengaluru, a day after 365 people returned from the African country to Delhi.

"#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

According to official figures, the total number of Indians returned from Sudan today stands at 1,954.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. Jaishankar announced the launch of "Operation Kaveri" on Monday to bring back stranded Indians from the African country.

