Inside India’s first open-access quantum test beds in Amaravati built at half the global cost

India’s first open-access quantum computer test beds are now operational in Andhra Pradesh, marking a step forward in the country’s efforts to build a domestic quantum hardware ecosystem.

Built by QBit Force, the facilities are spread across two locations, SRM University in Amaravati and Medha Towers in Gannavaram, are designed as “test beds” or controlled environments where quantum hardware can be tested, validated and improved.

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Unlike most quantum labs globally, these systems are open-access, allowing researchers, startups and students to work directly with the hardware.

"We built the facilities through a new model of community sourcing of components within India from different manufacturers, including TIFR and DRDO,” QBit Force CEO Venkata Subramanian said.

Also read: Govt expands National Quantum Mission startup cohort to 17, backs 9 new deeptech startups

From closed labs to open access

At the centre of this effort is QU-414, a quantum characterisation facility operated by Qubitech. The lab allows hands-on access to quantum hardware that was previously available at a handful of advanced labs worldwide.

Quantum computers differ from conventional computers in how they process information. Instead of bits (0s and 1s), they use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once. This allows them to tackle complex problems more efficiently, but also makes them highly sensitive to external disturbances.

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To ensure stability, these systems operate at extremely low temperatures, colder than outer space, around 10 millikelvin or roughly minus 273 degrees Celsius, using specialised equipment called dilution refrigerators.

Designed to be taken apart

What sets the Amaravati facilities apart is their open-hardware design. In most quantum labs, systems are sealed and cannot be modified. Here, components can be removed, replaced and re-tested, allowing researchers to experiment with different configurations.

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“QU-414 is not just a testing facility; it is also a training hub,” said Prudhvi Pinnaka, Founder and CEO of Qubitech. “We are working on affordable revenue models to enable the democratisation of quantum computer testing and validation.”

Also read: AI investments must go hand-in-hand with quantum-safe security, says IBM's Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan

Lowering the cost barrier

Cost has been a key focus in setting up the facilities. QBit Force CEO Subramanian said local sourcing of components helped reduce the system cost by nearly 50% to around Rs 15 crore.

In comparison, accessing similar infrastructure abroad can cost up to 2,000 euros per day, limiting access for most researchers and startups. By bringing this capability within the country, the test beds aim to make quantum hardware experimentation more accessible.

The facility also uses FPGA-based control systems, flexible chips that help manage and read quantum signals, reducing reliance on large and expensive equipment setups.

Beyond just quantum processors

The scope of the facility extends beyond quantum chips. It supports quantum hardware development, material characterisation and next-generation semiconductor research.

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A key area of focus is cryogenics or ultra-low temperature engineering, which is essential for maintaining stable quantum states. Another is the integration of “warm” and “cold” systems, connecting room-temperature electronics with hardware operating near absolute zero.

Alongside the Medha Towers facility, the test bed at SRM University is expected to focus more on component testing and training, widening access to students and early-stage researchers.

Building a domestic ecosystem

The broader objective is to build a local ecosystem around quantum technologies. Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission director CV Sridhar said that nearly 85% of quantum hardware components can already be manufactured domestically, with a roadmap to achieve full localisation.

It is also aligned with India’s National Quantum Mission, which aims to build capabilities across quantum computing, communication and sensing.

Also read: Why Japan's semiconductor consolidation is a wake-up call for India's chip ambitions

A long-term play

The test beds are part of a larger push under the Amaravati Quantum Valley project, which includes plans for a research campus and the deployment of a 133-qubit quantum computer in partnership with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services and Larsen & Toubro.

The state also aims to develop 100 quantum algorithms by 2028 across sectors, including finance, logistics, energy, cybersecurity, and materials science, through a Quantum Innovation Centre that will involve faculty and researchers from IITs.