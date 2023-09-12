'Never underestimate Sri Lanka,' says Netizens as India's batting order collapses against SL in Asia Cup

A day after India’s massive win against Pakistan in Asia Cup, the team’s batting order collapsed against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, with Men in Blue scoring just 213 runs with the loss of 10 wickets in 49 overs. After a steady start, India lost three quick wickets by adding a mere 11 runs. Virat Kohli who scored a century against Pakistan, was out for just three runs.Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj managed to keep the last wicket for sometime but rain came along and interrupted the match after the 47th over.

Rohit Sharma eventually became the second fastest batter to 10,000 ODI runs in typical fashion, hitting a six over the bowler's head with a sumptuous shot. He also surpassed Shahid Afridi's record for most sixes in the Asia Cup.

Netizens took no time to criticise India’s batting performance and said that India shouldn’t have underestimated the bowling lineup of Sri Lanka.

“Aur karle underestimate Sri Lanka ko. Ap log ko lgta hai k tournaments mai sirf Ind vs Pak ka hi finals hona hai. Baqi ke teams sirf chips bechne ate hai. (India should never have underestimated Sri Lanka in the first place. It is wrong to assume that India will only play final against Pakistan in Asia Cup)

Aur karle underestimate Sri Lanka ko. Ap log ko lgta hai k tournaments mai sirf Ind vs Pak ka hi finals hona hai. Baqi ke teams sirf chips bechne ate hai. — Kanishka Roshan (@KrosaniTy) September 12, 2023

No.

Still pak can qualify if ban vs ind wash out and pak beat sri lanka

Ind also may lose to ban — Monal Shaikh (@MonalShaikh) September 12, 2023

India Aaj Hari To Pakistan Asia Cup se Bahar 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/79UA9oCmaP — जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) September 12, 2023

If sri lanka wins today and we win against sri lanka(which i doubt) but lets say we win, our ran rate is too low to be the finalist. So its gonna be IND vs SRI final. — Asad (@EricCartmmann) September 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistani supporters took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share how Pakistan still have chances to make it to the final. "Still pak can qualify if ban vs ind wash out and pak beat sri lanka Ind also may lose to ban," a user wrote. Another one predicted how Pakistan and Sri Lanka can play in final by saying, “If the match between IND vs Bangladesh is washed out, IND will be at 3 points.And if Pak wins over Sri Lanka, Pak will be at 4 points.🤣 Both Pak and Sri Lanka will play final.”

"If sri lanka wins today and we win against sri lanka(which i doubt) but lets say we win, our ran rate is too low to be the finalist. So its gonna be IND vs SRI final," a user said while making a potential prediction that India is likely to face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

"Pak qualify if Sri Lanka beat India and India vs Bangladesh is washed out. As well as pak beating Sri Lanka Or If India beat Sri Lanka and pak beat Sri Lanka. Looking tough for pak to Beat Sri Lanka anyway if they don’t sue that bench strength and make the correct decisions," a third user wrote.

"Just imagine today's game ended with no result Pakistan beating Srilanka India beating Bangladesh Pakistan vs india final & Obviously Pakistan to win 🥺," a user commented.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhat, Ranveer: How the superstars' brand power sailed in 2022 before Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani