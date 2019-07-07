New traffic rules: From July 7, pay up to Rs 23,000 fine for illegal parking in Mumbai

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented new traffic rules, as per which starting today, parking vehicles in no-parking zones can cost fine between Rs 5,000 to Rs 23,000. This could aggravate parking woes in Mumbai, where over 3 million estimated vehicles run every day.

The penalty, applicable on all vehicles parked in a 500-metre radius of the 26 authorised public parking lots and 20 designated BESTS depots in the city, constitutes the actual fine for illegal parking and towing charges.

A civic official told IANS that the BMC notice regarding changes in the parking fines-cum-towing charges has been circulated in various areas of the city. "This will curb instances of people simply parking anywhere, disappearing for brief to prolonged periods to complete some work before returning, but by that time, traffic is already in chaos, especially on main roads," the official said.

The BMC has also requisitioned services of ex-service personnel and private security guards to help the traffic police in its drive against illegal parking.

The penalty charges would stretch from Rs 5000 to Rs 8,300 for two-wheelers and Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,250 for heavy vehicles.

New penalty fee per violation stands in the range of Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,600 for medium vehicles; Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,100 for light motor vehicles; and between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,200 for all types of three-wheelers. Also, offenders will have to pay the extra fine on late payment.

As per the notice, the new rules will be implemented initially around the dense traffic areas and localities having sufficient alternative parking facilities and gradually the new parking rules will be extended to all other areas of the city.

Why stock market gave a thumbs down to Union Budget

Modi in Varanasi: PM reiterates 'New India' pitch; says determined to achieve $5-trillion economy status

Budget 2019: Railways get budgetary allocation of Rs 65,837 crore; govt to focus on PPP mode for faster development