New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; no exit allowed from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on Dec 31

As preparations are underway for New Year celebrations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 pm on December 31.

However, no restriction has been placed on the entry of commuters from the said station.

“As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31st December, 2023), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk metro station will NOT be allowed from 9 pm onwards," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk metro station on December 31. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, he added.

Meanwhile, metro services on rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per regular time table.

Traffic advisory for New Year's Eve in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory detailing traffic restrictions in and around central Delhi. According to the advisory, no vehicular traffic shall be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid passes.

The restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm onwards on December 31.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis, the advisory stated. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted, it added.

Check the full advisory here:

Traffic Advisory



In view of New Year's Eve celebrations in different parts of #Delhi, heavy volume of traffic is expected in various locations. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience.#DPTrafficAdvisory#NewYearEve pic.twitter.com/h98k8DkPUk — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 28, 2023

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year's eve, PTI reported citing officials.

Police will keep extra vigil in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year and adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected and traffic movement will be regulated accordingly, the officials added further.

