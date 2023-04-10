Newly-wed bride absconding for firing four rounds in air; police in the lookout 

A newly-wed bride is now absconding after a video of her firing four rounds with a pistol during her wedding made it to social media, prompting police action. The groom sat beside her, with a blank expression, as she fired from her pistol.

A case has since been registered by the police against the 23-year-old bride, Ragini, who has been charged with engaging in celebratory firing. The wedding took place on Friday at UP’s Hathras district, and a relative of the bride took the video, according to a report in Times of India.

In the video, one can see a man dressed in black handing the pistol to the bride, who then points it upwards and fires four rounds. Once done, she hands the pistol back to the man. Meanwhile, the groom who is sitting next to her appears to be uncomfortable.

The firing took place after the exchange of garlands.

The video went viral while firing pistol bride, The bride fired joy at a guest house in Salempur of Thana Hathras Junction area. Bride's video of Harsh firing went viral on social media The bride is a resident of village Nagla Sekha of Hasayan police stn area.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/cOuYR8JKNs — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) April 9, 2023

SHO of Kotwali Hathras Junction, Girish Chand Gautam, said that a case has been registered against Ragni under IPC section 25(9) (celebratory gunfire). “Fearing arrest, she has absconded. We are on the look-out for her. We are also trying to identify the person who handed over the pistol to the bride," said the SHO.

The matter is being thoroughly investigated, said Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar.

Celebratory firings are prohibited by law. The Arms Act was amended in 2019 to prohibit celebratory firings during public gatherings, religious places, marriage, or other functions even if the individual had a licenced gun. It can attract a jail term of two years or Rs 1 lakh in penalty or both. Even if no one is injured, a case can be filed for celebratory firings.

