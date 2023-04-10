Dalai Lama apologises after social media uproar over viral video

The Dalai Lama has apologised after social media users were outraged over a viral video of him kissing a boy on the lips and asking him to “suck his tongue”. The Buddhist leader said that he apologises to the boy and his family who might have been hurt by his words while adding that he “often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way”.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident, ” the official statement from Dalai Lama's office read.

The Dalai Lama was at the centre of a controversy when an undated video featuring him and a minor boy went viral on social media. In this video, the spiritual leader can be seen asking the boy to “suck his tongue”. The boy went up to the Buddhist leader to pay his respects.

The Dalai Lama can be seen asking the boy to suck his tongue as he sticks his tongue out and pulls the boy towards him. The audience can be seen laughing at the spiritual leader’s actions.

The video triggered outrage on social media as users said this is “absolutely sick” and “disgusting”.

“The fact that the Dalai Lama -- one of the most prominent spiritual leaders in the world -- isn’t trending right now for asking a young boy to ‘suck his tongue’ just proves that we’ve entered a new era of utter depravity. They are ALL revealing themselves and it’s absolutely sick,” a user tweeted.

“The media doesn’t know the term for when an adult asks a child to suck their tongue. It’s called child sexual abuse! The child was in distress but nothing will be done about it. Shame on The Dalai Lama. The world calls him "a great spiritual leader". We know what he really is,” another user wrote.

