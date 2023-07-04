Next 25 years of Independence will be 'Kartavya Kaal', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the next 25 years of India’s Independence would be known as the “Kartvya Kaal” (Era of Duty), as the nation places significant importance on fulfilling its responsibilities and duties.

Speaking via video conferencing, the Prime Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the convention centre, PM Modi described it as a hub for spiritual conferences and academic programs, where experts from around the world would gather.

PM Modi expressed hope that the centre would greatly benefit the youth of the country, emphasising the importance of spiritual values in performing one's duties and making resolutions for the future.

"India is giving top priority to its Kartavya. The next 25 years of Independence are going to be our Kartavya Kaal,” said PM Modi.

“Moving forward, towards the goal of 100 years of independence, we have named our Amrit Kaal as Kartavya Kaal,” said PM Modi.

He also highlighted the developmental and legacy aspects associated with the centre.

The Prime Minister referred to the Shree Hira Global Convention Centre as a premier think tank, blending spirituality with modernity and possessing both cultural divinity and ideological grandeur.

"I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country. There is also the guidance of spiritual values in our duties and there are resolutions for the future. There is development and legacy in this," PM Modi said.

"The country is getting a premier think tank in the form of the Shree Hira Global Convention Centre. The centre has a feel of spirituality as well as an aura of modernity. It has cultural divinity as well as ideological grandeur," added PM Modi.

The inaugural ceremony, attended by distinguished dignitaries and devotees from various parts of the world, took place at 10:30 am. The Sai Hira Global Convention Centre was constructed by the Sathya Sai Central Trust at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi.

This location serves as the primary ashram of Sathya Sai Baba. Philanthropist Ryuko Hira generously donated the Convention Centre, which exemplifies the Trust's vision of fostering cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony.

The Convention Centre offers world-class amenities and infrastructure, facilitating conferences, seminars, and cultural events that encourage dialogue and understanding among individuals from all walks of life.

Alongside its spacious complex, the centre encompasses meditation halls, serene gardens, and accommodation facilities, providing a nurturing environment for people from diverse backgrounds to connect and explore the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba.

