NHAI introduces 'Rajmargyatra': An unified mobile app for national highway users

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday said that it has taken a significant step toward enhancing the highway user experience by introducing the 'Rajmargyatra' mobile application.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this user-centric app marks a substantial advancement in providing travellers with comprehensive information about Indian National Highways and an effective mechanism for addressing complaints. The application is currently available in both Hindi and English languages and available for download on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

The 'Rajmargyatra' app encompasses several key features to facilitate a smoother highway experience. Serving as a centralised repository, the app offers essential information for National Highway users.

It provides real-time weather updates, timely broadcast notifications, and details about nearby toll plazas, petrol stations, hospitals, hotels, and other vital services, ensuring a secure and seamless journey on National Highways.

The app incorporates an integrated complaint redressal and escalation system. Users can effortlessly report issues related to the highway, including geo-tagged videos or photos for added clarity. Registered complaints will be addressed promptly, with automated escalations to higher authorities in cases of delays. The app enables users to monitor the progress of their grievances for transparency.

'Rajmargyatra' seamlessly integrates its services with various bank portals, simplifying FASTag recharge, monthly pass acquisition, and other FASTag-related banking services—all accessible within a unified platform.

The app includes features like over-speeding notifications and voice assistance, aimed at encouraging safer and more responsible driving practices.

The enhancements brought by the 'Rajmargyatra' app are designed to establish a user-friendly and streamlined experience for highway users. By offering comprehensive information, efficient complaint resolution, and integrated services like FASTag management, the app aims to foster safer and more enjoyable journeys on Indian National Highways.

