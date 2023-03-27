Mahindra & Mahindra gifts new Thar SUV to Nikhat Zareen after World Boxing Championship win

SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has rewarded world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen with a brand-new Thar SUV. This comes after Zareen on Sunday won her second world championship title with a 5-0 win over Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023.

With the title, she received $100,000 winner’s cheque and 'Thar' car gifted by sponsors Mahindra as part of their ‘Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon’ award.

"The unstoppable @nikhat_zareen marks a new chapter in India's sporting history. Congratulations to the Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon. A brand new All-New Thar is a token of our appreciation for her enormous achievement," Mahindra Automotive tweeted.

The Emerging Boxing Icon award is part of Mahindra's commitment to women in sports and celebrating their achievements.

In addition to the award, Mahindra will also launch the "Road to Gold" initiative in association with the Boxing Federation of India. The initiative aims to capture individual journeys of the boxers as a video series, showcasing the hard work, dedication, and perseverance that goes into achieving success.

"We are thrilled to associate with the Boxing Federation of India in their efforts to promote women's boxing in the country. Through this felicitation, we aim to encourage emerging sports talent in the country to win more accolades for India at the global level, bringing honour to our country. We also believe that the 'Road to Gold' initiative will inspire many young women to pursue their dreams," Veejay Nakra, president, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said.

Mahindra's association with BFI and the Women's World Boxing Championship is part of its commitment to social responsibility and promoting diversity and inclusion in sports, the company said in a statement.

Mahindra partnered with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship, with the XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar as official SUVs for the event.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023 brought together female boxers from around the world to compete at the highest level.

Nikhat Zareen continued to grow in stature as she added a second world title to her swelling trophy cabinet while Lovlina Borgohain broke her 'bronze jinx' to claim her maiden gold medal at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships on Sunday.

Alongside Nikhat and Lovlina, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions in their respective weight categories.

