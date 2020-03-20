Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts hanged; justice delayed, but not denied, says family

Nirbhaya Case Updates: Justice was finally delivered on Friday when the four Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convicts were hanged at 5.30 am in Delhi's Tihar Jail. With this, a horrific chapter in India's long history of sexual assault, which had shaken the entire nation's soul, ended. One of the most fearless warriors in the case, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, who fought tooth and nail to get justice to her daughter, said all women would definitely feel safer now. She said though justice was delayed, it was not denied. "We will request the Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future," she said. Nirbhaya's father said their wait for justice was painful and agonising. "We appeal for observing this day as Nirbhaya 'Nyay Diwas' (day of justice)," he added.

Check all the latest updates on the Nirbhaya case on BusinessToday.In live blog

9.30 AM: The post-mortem report of judicial handing is different from normal handing. Autopsy likely to completed by 12:30pm: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital source to ANI.

The post-mortem report of judicial handing is different from normal handing. Autopsy likely to completed by 12:30pm: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital source to ANI pic.twitter.com/1Y0lRdbksL ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

8.38 AM: The families of convicts will have to give an undertaking in writing that they will not make a public demonstration of any kind in relation to the cremation or burial of the bodies.

8.37 AM: Ambulance carrying bodies of 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts leave from Tihar Jail complex for Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Delhi: Ambulance carrying bodies of 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts leave from Tihar Jail complex for Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital pic.twitter.com/usDUxSSTI0 ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

8.35 AM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says it took 7 yrs for justice to be delivered. "Today, we've to take a pledge that a similar incident does not happen again. We've seen how the convicts manipulated the law until recently.There are a lot of loopholes in our system, we need to improve the system," he adds.

8.30 AM: The bodies of all four 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts will be handed over to their families after postmortem.

8.15 AM: Villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia celebrate after 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail early morning today.

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia celebrate after 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail early morning today. pic.twitter.com/vrq29n4fBX ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

8.07 AM: Akali Dal spokesperson Majinder S Sirsa wrote on Twitter saying, "Beginning the day with the News of Justice! I salute the struggle done by Nirbhaya's parents to see this day".

7.59 AM: Death warren against the convicts was issued on January 7. However, repreated pleas filed by convicts led over a month-long delay in their hanging.

7.50 AM: A new dawn, says Nirbhaya's mother

Minutes before hanging of the four convicts in the brutal gangrape case of her daughter, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "Today's dawn will be new dawn for daughters of India." The four convicts are to be hanged at 5:30 AM. "We all have waited so long for this day. And, today's dawn will be new dawn as my daughter will get justice. It will also be a new dawn for daughters of India," Asha Devi said. - PTI

7.40 AM: Doctor declares all four Nirbhaya case convicts dead, says Tihar Jail official after hanging. PTI

7.35 AM: Nirbhaya's father attributes victory to media, society and Delhi police

Nirbhaya's father Badrinath Singh says: "Today is our victory and it happened because of media, society & Delhi police. You can understand what is inside my heart by my smile".

Delhi: Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim shows victory sign, says, "Today is our victory and it happened because of media, society & Delhi police. You can understand what is inside my heart by my smile". pic.twitter.com/lGhzP2lPAV ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

7.32 AM: Justice finally delivered, says DCW

7.30 AM: Example has been set today: NCW Chairperson

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) on Nirbhaya convicts' hanging: "An example has been set today but it could have been done earlier. Now people know that they will be punished, you may extend the date but you will get punished."

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) on #NirbhayaConvicts hanged: An example has been set today but it could have been done earlier. Now people know that they will be punished, you may extend the date but you will get punished. pic.twitter.com/gcMyMsV15F ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

7.15 AM: A historic day: Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, says it is a historic day. "Nirbhaya got justice after over 7 years, her soul must have found peace today. Country has given a strong message to rapists that if you commit this crime you will be hanged," she said.

7.10 AM: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim show victory sign after Supreme Court's dismissal of death row convict Pawan Gupta's plea seeking stay on execution.