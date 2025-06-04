'No app, no funding, no MBA': Mumbai auto driver builds ₹8 lakh a month business solving visa line pain point

A Mumbai auto driver is reportedly earning up to ₹8 lakh a month—not by driving, but by watching bags for US visa applicants stranded outside the consulate with nowhere to stash their belongings.

The viral account, shared by Lenskart product leader Rahul Rupani on LinkedIn, describes a no-frills business model built entirely on solving one glaring issue: lack of bag storage at the US Consulate in Mumbai.

“Security told me I couldn’t carry my bag inside, with no lockers or alternatives—just, ‘Figure it out,’” Rupani wrote. That’s when an auto driver offered, “Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. ₹1,000 charge hai.”

The driver, unnamed in the post, parks daily outside the consulate and offers to keep visitors' bags safe for ₹1,000 each. With 20–30 customers a day, his earnings reportedly range from ₹5 to ₹8 lakh a month—without ever starting the engine.

To stay within legal bounds, the driver has even partnered with a local police officer who owns a secure locker facility nearby. The auto, Rupani said, is merely a “funnel” for what has become a thriving micro-enterprise.

Calling it a “masterclass in solving a hyper-specific pain point,” Rupani praised the man’s ingenuity: no apps, no funding, no MBA—just sharp instincts and street-level hustle.

“This is the kind of entrepreneurship you don’t read in business books but wish you’d thought of first,” he wrote. The post has sparked widespread admiration online, though its authenticity has yet to be independently verified.