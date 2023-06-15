No betting, no crypto, and more: BCCI bans these brand categories from Team India’s title sponsor bid. Check here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday invited tender applications for cricket teams' title sponsors. These tenders have been invited for men, women and age group teams.

BCCI's title sponsorship contract with ed-tech major BYJU's ended in the last financial year (FY2023), which means that all Indian cricket teams are without a title sponsor. BYJU's decided to end its $35 million deal with the cricket board after it cited a reduction in branding expenditure.

Following BYJU's departure, the BCCI has now initiated the process to find a new lead sponsor. The board has released an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for interested parties to bid for this prestigious opportunity.

"The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

Besides, the board has said that the bid document can be bought for a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh and the last date of purchase will be June 26.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid," BCCI said in a recent statement.

Recently, the cricket board announced its partnership with sportswear giant Adidas, making them as the official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team.

The BCCI has also shared separate payment details for Indian and overseas entities.

Besides, it has also banned certain brand categories from applying for title sponsorship.

BCCI has shared a list of brand categories, which are banned from applying for Indian cricket teams' title sponsorship. These brand categories are:

> Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturer;

> Alcohol Products;

> Betting;

> Cryptocurrency;

> Real Money Gaming (Except Fantasy Sports Gaming);

> Tobacco

> One which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography