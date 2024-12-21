'No civic sense, poor infrastructure': British Indian traveler's harsh words about India trigger online outrage

A British Indian tourist’s recent viral Reddit post has ignited heated discussions across social media. After spending three years traveling through India, the tourist referred to the country as an "overpriced dump," criticizing its infrastructure and amenities, claiming they are inferior to those in some less affluent nations.

The post has sparked debates about India’s appeal as a travel destination, with users reflecting on the state of tourism. Many also revisited past comments by Javed Akhtar, sharing videos of his insights on similar issues.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, a user detailed their three-year travel experience in India, which began during the height of the Covid pandemic. The user criticized various aspects of the country, remarking, "The roads suck, the infrastructure is crumbling, every other corner is riddled with filth, and there is no such thing as civic sense out there - the poverty gap is astounding, and it's becoming more expensive to live."

I am part of the tourism industry and have been vociferously saying this for the last 2+ years - we have become an overpriced dump of a destination.



The post resonated with many online, who expressed similar frustrations and agreed with the sharp critique.

Anand Sarkar, a social entrepreneur in the tourism sector, shared the account on X, commenting, "We have become an overpriced dump of a destination."

Anand Sarkar highlighted growing concerns raised by international partners and agents from countries such as the UK, EU, Australia, and the USA, who question critical issues like "air quality, general hygiene & cleanliness, women's safety & incoherent chaotic internal logistics."

Sarkar explained that addressing these concerns consumes much of the time meant to promote India as a travel destination. He remarked on the declining reputation of India in global tourism, stating, "There is no optimism and mystique anymore - every potential inbound visitor is seeing the news and reading on social media."

Discussing the impact on domestic tourism, Sarkar noted a shift in preferences, with Indians increasingly choosing international trips. "Majorly middle & upper middle class domestic tourists are put off by high domestic airfares and expensive local logistics," he observed, adding that businesses catering to tourists with a daily budget under Rs 10,000 have seen their customer base vanish over the past three years.

Sarkar also voiced his frustration with policymakers, saying, "I am at a loss why this crisis is not being taken seriously." Despite these challenges, he pointed out that inbound tourism has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, with reputation and pricing issues continuing to hinder growth.

Meanwhile, an older video of Javed Akhtar discussing India's untapped potential in tourism has resurfaced and gone viral, reigniting discussions on the topic.

In the resurfaced video, Javed Akhtar highlights India's rich cultural and historical heritage, mentioning iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, Rajasthan's palaces, South India's temples, Ajanta Ellora, and Khajuraho. He remarked, "Aisi aisi cheeze hai yahan - toote hue. Hume apne dharohar ki izzat nahi hai," meaning, "There are such things here - broken. We don't respect our heritage."

The 79-year-old lyricist and screenwriter emphasized the untapped potential of tourism in India, stating, "Humare paas agar proper infrastructure ho tourism ke liye, toh yeh mulk sirf tourism pe ameer ho jaaye," which translates to, "If we had proper infrastructure for tourism, this country could become wealthy just from tourism."