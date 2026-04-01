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'No crime gets a sweet ending': From UP police to Air India, KitKat theft sparks meme fest, brands drop witty official statements

'No crime gets a sweet ending': From UP police to Air India, KitKat theft sparks meme fest, brands drop witty official statements

Soon after the heist, companies began sharing their own mock “official statements,” blending humour with subtle product promotion

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 1, 2026 10:11 AM IST
'No crime gets a sweet ending': From UP police to Air India, KitKat theft sparks meme fest, brands drop witty official statementsBrands have dropped funny statements on the KitKat heist in Europe.

What began as a large-scale chocolate theft quickly turned into a viral moment online, as brands across the world jumped in with humour, turning the incident into a marketing playground.

Nearly 12 tonnes of KitKat bars, around 413,793 chocolates, were stolen in what has come to be known as a “dark chocolate heist.” The consignment was part of a special Formula One-themed collection launched after Nestlé partnered with the global racing franchise. The limited-edition bars were designed to resemble miniature race cars.

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Nestlé sets the tone

While the theft itself raised concerns, the online conversation shifted after Nestlé responded with a light-hearted statement.

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat. But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally,” the company said, adding a playful nod to the culprits’ “exceptional taste.”

The line quickly gained traction, setting off a chain reaction across brands.

Indian brands add local flavour

Soon, companies began sharing their own mock “official statements,” blending humour with subtle product promotion.

The trend also picked up pace in India, with brands and institutions adding their own spin.

UP Police posted, "After all, we make sure no crime gets a sweet ending in UP," striking a balance between humour and messaging.

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Following the similar lines, Assam Police also posted, "Take a break. Not from being alert."

Blinkit leaned into meme culture with, “please rate my art @KITKAT,” while Kerala Tourism joined the trend by assuring that the chocolates had not reached the state, before inviting travellers to “take a break” and visit Kerala.

PVR Cinemas also made a witty post, stating, ""In light of recent “break-ing” new.  We’re stepping in to ensure your movie breaks stay deliciously uninterrupted."

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Here's what other brands posted marking their participation in the meme fest:

From theft to marketing moment

The episode has since evolved into a case study in real-time brand engagement, with companies using a global incident to connect with audiences through humour.

Even as authorities continue to investigate the theft, online the story has taken on a different life, less about the missing chocolates and more about how quickly the internet can turn a headline into a shared joke.

Published on: Apr 1, 2026 10:08 AM IST
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