No degree, no resume: Bengaluru startup offers ₹1 crore for coders, sparks debate on work-life costs

A full-stack lead role at Bengaluru-based startup Smallest AI is turning heads with its unconventional hiring approach and a hefty pay package of ₹1 crore per annum. The compensation includes a ₹60 lakh base salary and ₹40 lakh in employee stock options (ESOPs).

The startup, co-founded by Indian-origin techie Sudarshan Kamath who’s currently based in Palo Alto, is looking for an immediate joiner to work out of its Indiranagar office in Bengaluru. The role is full-time, on-site, and follows a five-day workweek, though the company indicates some flexibility in schedules.

Advertisement

Applicants should have at least 4-5 years of experience and must be skilled in Next.js, Python, and React.js. Preference will be given to candidates with hands-on experience in scaling systems from zero to significant scale.

Breaking away from traditional norms, Smallest AI states that a college degree or resume is not mandatory. However, the company underscores that the role demands a hands-on developer, not a managerial profile.

Aspiring candidates are required to send a brief 100-word introduction about themselves along with links to their best work to [info@smallest.ai](mailto:info@smallest.ai), using the subject line “Cracked Full Stack Lead.”

The post has sparked varied reactions on X. User @satvikkhare31 remarked, “3.4 lacs per month is good money for a bachelor, but for someone who is married, it is fine, nothing extraordinary.”

Advertisement

Another user, @thehungrybird\_, chimed in with a touch of humor: “You said cracked! I’m in!”

Meanwhile, @BhushanRautFSE raised a practical concern: “It’s a great opportunity, but I think at least hybrid should be there.”