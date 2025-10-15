‘No farewell, no thank you’: Delhi woman receives no send-off on her last day at EY, netizens react

A Delhi-based woman’s LinkedIn post about leaving her job at Ernst & Young (EY) after feeling unappreciated has struck a chord with thousands of professionals online. Simriti Batish, who worked as an Advanced Assurance Associate at EY for one year and seven months, said she decided to resign after realising her efforts were not valued by the organisation.

Advertisement

“My last day at EY was one of the saddest days. And not because I was leaving the organisation, but because I didn’t feel appreciated enough for my efforts,” she wrote in her post.

Batish shared that despite working late nights, meeting tight deadlines, and even working while sick, she received no formal acknowledgement or farewell when she left. “Days and nights of meeting deadlines, even working when sick, 1.5 years of dedication — and yet, there was no formal acknowledgement or farewell,” she said.

Reflecting on her experience, she added that the lack of recognition made her realise how replaceable one can feel in large organisations. “A little appreciation goes a really long way — that’s what makes your experience memorable, not the extra hours you charge on your timesheet,” she wrote, adding that appreciation, not billable hours, defines how valued employees feel.

Advertisement

She concluded her post by urging others who might feel similarly overlooked to remember their worth.

“It’s crucial to recognise how important you make people feel at workplaces. To everyone who feels their efforts are overlooked, just know that they matter — even if they go unnoticed sometimes.”

Batish’s post went viral online and triggered a flood of responses from professionals sharing their perspectives on workplace culture, recognition, and self-worth.

One user recalled advice from a senior colleague, “A job is a tool for earning money and acquiring hard skills — nothing more, nothing less. Appreciation, whether you get it or not, shouldn’t bother you. You can’t trade an iPhone or Euro trip in exchange for appreciation. Lack of it hurts only because our brains are wired since school to crave praise.”

Advertisement

Another commenter supported Batish’s decision, writing, “Totally feel this! Recognition goes a long way — sometimes it’s the small gestures that make people feel truly valued. Glad you’re moving to a place that appreciates you!”

Others echoed her sentiments about the value of acknowledgment at work,“It’s truly sad when dedication and sacrifice go completely unacknowledged. Recognition is more valuable than any billable hour — every leader should remember that,” one person said.

Summing up the discussion, another user wrote, “It’s important to remember two things — everyone is replaceable, and nothing is free in this world.”