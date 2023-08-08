‘No plans to declare cow as national animal’: Union Minister Kishan Reddy clarifies in Parliament

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy in Parliament on Monday said that the government has no plans to designate cow as the national animal and reiterate that tiger will continue to remain the same.

Reddy’s response came following some queries raised by Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament Bhagirath Choudhary, who asked if the government will announce ‘Gaumata’ (cow) as a national animal.

Reverting to Choudhary’s queries, Reddy clarified that the government of India established Tiger as the 'National Animal' and Peacock as the 'National Bird' and both are listed under Schedule-I animals of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The Union Minister also highlighted that the government of India, after a period of absence from official records of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), reinstated the Tiger and Peacock as the 'National Animal' and 'National Bird' on May 30, 2011.

“Government of India were not forthcoming in the official records of MoEF&CC for quite some time, the Ministry renotified Tiger and Peacock as ‘National Animal’ and National Bird’, respectively, on 30th May 2011,” he said

Regarding the question of whether the high courts of Allahabad and Jaipur had ordered or urged the process of conferring 'Gaumata' the status of National Animal, Reddy emphasised that such matters are under the jurisdiction of the state legislative authorities.

He also added that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is engaged in the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, aimed at safeguarding and developing indigenous cattle breeds, including Cows, in collaboration with states and Union Territories.

This initiative has resulted in an augmented availability of indigenous cattle breeds across the country. The Department has also established the Animal Welfare Board of India, tasked with the protection of animals, including cows and their progeny.

Also Watch | Sadhguru of Isha Foundation watches Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2'; shares advice for youth