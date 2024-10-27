Noida: Woman driving BMW steals flower pot from sector 18, video goes viral

A recent incident in Noida's Sector 18 has sparked outrage on social media. A video surfaced showing a woman stealing a flower pot from a residential society on October 25. The woman, driving a BMW, was caught on CCTV camera committing the act.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the woman parking her car near the society's entrance, getting out, and then casually picking up a flower pot from the premises. She then walks back to her car and drives away.

#Watch: नोएडा की गमला चोर महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। यह वीडियो सेक्टर- 18 का है जहां एक महिला कार से नीचे उतर एक दुकान के बाहर रखे गमले को चुराने लगती है।



वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि कुछ लोग उसकी कार के पास आकर खड़े भी हो जाते हैं। हालांकि महिला वहां से निकल जाती है। यह… pic.twitter.com/ogB5VG8xVw — Federal Bharat (@FederalBharat) October 27, 2024

The video shows a woman getting out of her car, checking to ensure no shop staff are watching, and then picking up a flower pot from the shop’s stairs. Some people are standing near her car, but she confidently performs the act before leaving the scene. The CCTV footage also shows that someone else is driving the car and has kept the door open for her quick exit.

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing humorous reactions from viewers. Some have dubbed it the "Art of Flower Pot Theft," while others are calling it Noida's latest "theft trend." However, a few users commented that, even if done as a joke or stunt, such actions can’t be justified.