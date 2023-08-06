'Not divorced yet, she can't marry': Indian woman Anju's husband files FIR against wife

Arvind Kumar, the husband of Anju, a 34-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi district, has filed an FIR against his wife and her Pakistani friend, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. Anju travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir.

The case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation), besides provisions of the IT Act, Bhiwadi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar told PTI.

Kumar stated that they had not yet divorced and hence cannot marry the man from across the border. The couple has two kids.

According to senior police officers in Pakistan's Upper Dir district, Anju married her friend Nasrullah at a court there, and a Nikah was completed after the woman converted to Islam.

Anju, who had been married to Arvind for 16 years and shared two children with him, had left home on July 23, under the pretext of going to Jaipur. However, she ended up in Lahore, Pakistan, to meet Nasarullah, a man she had befriended on Facebook four years ago. The couple had planned to get engaged and marry during Anju's next visit to Pakistan.

Arvind, who works in Bhiwadi, was taken aback when he discovered through media reports that his wife had crossed the border. He stated that Anju had kept in touch with him via WhatsApp and had assured him of her return within a few days. Despite the shock, Arvind initially refrained from filing a police complaint, expressing hope that his wife would return to him.

However, as the situation escalated, Arvind decided to take legal action. The FIR was filed amidst concerns about Anju's safety and the legality of her actions. Anju had converted to Christianity to marry Arvind, but after travelling to Pakistan, she converted to Islam and adopted the name Fatima.

The police in both India and Pakistan have confirmed that Anju's travel documents were in order, and she had a valid visa for 30 days. However, Anju's husband Kumar has urged the Indian government to investigate her passport and visa to check if she used fake documents and signatures to travel to Pakistan.

