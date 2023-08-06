Treated unfairly by employer over Twitter post? Elon Musk to come to your rescue

Elon Musk, the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, made a bold commitment to support employees who have been treated unfairly by their employers due to their activity on his platform. In a tweet, Musk said, "If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know."

This move comes after X reached a new high in monthly users, surpassing 540 million in 2023. Musk is not only standing up for the rights of individuals to express their opinions freely but also providing financial support to those who may face unjust consequences for doing so.

In addition to this, Musk has been actively responding to suggestions posted to X about cases his company could support.

The post, shared today, has already amassed over 23.9 million views.

Netizens hailed Musk as a “hero” in the comments section and appreciated his move.

That's really awesome! It's important to stand up for what's right. 👏 If anyone is facing unfair treatment at work because of their social media activity, this could be a game-changer. Way to support others! 🙌 — portage_salarial (@Umalis_Group) August 6, 2023

Wow! This really is fantastic and so kind! Is there something you wouldn't do for the good of humanity? 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Bart Maes 🚜 (@BartMaes16) August 6, 2023

Wow, a legal bill superhero? Love it!



Thankfully, my boss is cool...most days.



But good on you for standing up for the freedom to post and like without fear! — Rajesh Kumar (@therjrajesh) August 6, 2023

“We love Elon,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “The hero we need right now."

A third user remarked, “Elon, you’re the GOAT.” A fourth user quipped, “This is awesome.”

The announcement also coincides with a series of changes at X, including a logo change from the recognizable bird to the letter "X". Musk has hinted that these changes are just the beginning and that the platform will continue to evolve under his leadership.

Meanwhile, Musk took to Twitter to announce that his anticipated fight with Meta's CEO, Zuckerberg, will be live-streamed on a social media platform referred to as 'X'. He further said that all proceeds from the event would go to charity for veterans.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," he tweeted. Musk and Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

Musk, who is known for his ventures such as SpaceX and Tesla, recently expressed his admiration for the immersive video experience on the X platform.

Musk's praise for the X platform's video experience came via a social media post where he stated, "Immersive video on this platform is starting to get pretty good. Just tap on any video & swipe up when you want to move on."

