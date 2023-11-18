'Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent...': Pat Cummins ahead of World Cup 2023 final

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahead of the highly-anticipated match between India and Australia, skipper Pat Cummins has urged his team to "embrace" the challenge of playing in front of a hostile crowd when they play in-form hosts India in Sunday's World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to bring together about 1,30,000 people on the day of the World Cup Final when India will meet five-time champions Australia.

The Australian skipper said the best way to overcome a challenge like that was to embrace it.

"The crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided but in sport, there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow," he said, as per news agency Reuters.

"You've just got to embrace every part of a final ... you know in the lead-up there's going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed."

The last time the two teams met at a World Cup final was in 2003 when Australia won by 125 runs in Johannesburg.

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023:

India cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum of 18 points having won all nine of their matches. In the semi-final against New Zealand, India emerged victorious yet again by a margin of 70 runs.

Australia bounced back from defeats to India and South Africa in their opening matches and sat in last place on the table, before going on to win the remaining seven matches and qualify with 14 points. It beat South Africa in the semi-final to qualify for the 2023 Final against India.

