NOU Result 2019: North Orissa University declares plus 3 degree final result on nou.ac.in, here's all you need to know

The North Orissa University (NOU) has declared NOU +3 final degree exam results on its official website- nou.ac.in. Candidates can also check their results on the official results portal of Odisha government at orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their NOU +3 final result directly using their roll number.

Last year, the +3 final degree examination results were declared on May 29.

Here's how to check NOU +3 final result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the University.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, '+3 Final Degree Examination Result - 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your roll number.

Step-4: Now, click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: NOU +3 Final Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Meanwhile, +2 Arts and Commerce students are still waiting for their result in Odisha. Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has already announced the results for the Science stream, however, the date for the announcement of results for the Arts and Commerce stream has not been confirmed yet. Less than 1 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE +2 exams in the Science and Commerce stream as more number of students had opted for Arts stream in Class 12th.

