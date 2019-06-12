NEET Counselling Schedule 2019 released, here's all you need to know

The schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been released on the official website- mcc.nic.in, in order to grant admission to the 15 percent All-India Quota (AIQ). The choice filling schedule for the 15 percent All India Quota for admission to deemed central universities, Armed Forces Medical Sciences (AFMS) for MBBS and BDS seats for 2019-2020 is now available on the official website.

As per reports, the choice filling will commence from June 19 and the result will be declared on June 27.

Here's all you need to know about NEET Counselling 2019:

NEET 2019 Counselling for AIQ will be held in three rounds- Round 1, Round 2 and Mop-up Round.

The choice filling for Round 1 will start from June 19 and candidates are required to register by 5 pm on June 24, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET 2019 examination are now required to apply for the counselling.

The counselling for 15 percent AIQ, central universities will be done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) as per the schedule provided above.

However, the counselling schedule for the 85 percent state quota will be released individually by the respective counselling bodies soon. The respective institutes will also release the state-wise merit list.

