Novak Djokovic dances to 'Nadiyon Paar' at World Tennis League in Dubai

Tennis great Novak Djokovic was seen on camera at the World Tennis League in Dubai doing an impromptu dance to the Bollywood song "Nadiyon Paar" from the film Roohi.

The inaugural World Tennis League began on Monday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and the 21-time Grand Slam winner from Serbia said he was "excited" to be playing in it.

Novak Djokovic travelled to Dubai after attending the FIFA World Cup final in Doha on Sunday. This week at the WTL, he will serve as the team's captain alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and Grigor Dimitrov, according to local reports.

“I’m very excited to anticipate what is going to be these next five days for us in the tournament, with music and entertainment and sports and tennis. I’m looking forward to it,” Djokovic told Dubai Sports Channel.

The world number five will start his quest for a tenth Australian Open victory at the Adelaide International, according to the tournament's organisers, who announced the news on Wednesday after the Serbian was given permission to enter the nation.

Following a contentious legal battle, Djokovic missed the first Grand Slam of 2022 because he was deported due to his vaccination status.

Since then, Australia no longer requires visitors to produce documentation of Covid vaccination, and the government lifted his three-year ban in November.

Djokovic said at the time it was "a relief".

"The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam." he added. "I made some of the best memories there."

From January 1-8, Djokovic will compete against a strong field that includes Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev, ranked six, seven, and eight, respectively, as well as two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

Rafael Nadal, the defending Australian Open champion, will instead use the United Cup, a new mixed teams event in Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney, as a pre-Grand Slam warm-up.

