Now India can't lag behind, your victories are inspiring generations: PM to Thomas Cup team

Prime Minister Narnedra Modi, on Sunday, interacted with Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team of the badminton champions, who shared their experiences from the campaign and talked about different aspects of their game, life beyond badminton and more.

India clinched gold medal by defeating favourites Indonesia at the 2022’s Thomas Cup campaign. India capped off their historic victory against 14-time champions Indonesia by 3-0 in the finals.

During his interaction with the champions, an elated PM said that India were able to hoist their flag in the competition after decades and it was not a small achievement.

PM Modi, while hosting the victorious Thomas Cup team, said, "I congratulate the whole team on behalf of the nation. This is not a small feat. You have done it. There was a time when we were so behind in these tournaments that no one would know here," to the players backing of the country's premier.

Modi congratulated senior player Kidambi Srikanth for the manner in which the 29-year-old had shouldered the responsibility of spearheading the Indian challenge, specially in his final game in the championship.

Srikanth talked about the great feeling among the player about being recognised by PM Modi in such a proud way. Modi further asked the team captain about his leadership style and challenges, to which Srikanth told that individually, everyone was performing great and the task was to bring out their best as a team.

"I can very proudly say that no other athlete in the world can boast about this, sir. Only we have this privilege of talking to you immediately after winning. First of all, thank you so much, sir," Srikanth said. "Athletes will be proud to say that we have the backing of our prime minister," he added.

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand said, "PM follows the players and the sport, and his thoughts connect with the players." As far as doubles coach Mathias Boe was concerned, he said, "I have a been a player and won medals, but have never been called by my PM."

Star shuttler Lakshya Sen gifted the PM Almora's famous 'bal mithai' after he expressed his interest to savour the taste of the sweets. "The PM asked for Almora's bal mithai and I got it for him. It is touching that he remembers small things about players," Sen said. "We feel very motivated whenever you meet us, interact with us. I hope I keep winning medals for India, keep meeting you, and keep getting bal mithai for you," the youngster added.

The PM asked what is there in the soil of Haryana that it keeps producing one great player after another? Woman shuttler Unnati Hooda, who hails from Haryana, was delighted at meeting the PM. "Sir, what motivates me is that you don't discriminate between the medallists and non medallists," Hooda said.

(With inputs from agencies)