NTA JEE Mains 2020 result declared on jeemain.nta.nic.in; 9 candidates score perfect 100

JEE Main result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the January JEE Mains 2020 Examination. The JEE Mains 2020 Exam results were declared on Friday. Those who appeared for the JEE Mains 2020 exam can access and download their scorecards from the official JEE Mains website.

There are 9 candidates who scored a perfect 100 in 2020 JEE Mains. The candidate from Delhi, Nishant Agarwal scored a perfect 100 percentile in his first attempt. The other candidates who scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Mains belong to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan.

For all those who still haven't checked their results, here's how they can access and download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Mains 2020 website

Step 2: Click on the View Result/Score Card tab

Step 3: Enter your application number, Date of birth,the security pin.

Step 4: Click on the Submit tab

Step 5: Your JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the next page

The JEE Mains exam for the BE/ B.Tech was conducted between January 7 and 9, 2020. A total of 9,21,261 candidates appeared for this exam. This exam was conducted across 570 centres in the country. The April JEE Mains 2020 online registrations will commence from February 7 and continue till March 7. The candidates can upload images of documents and pay the application fee till March 8. The April JEE Mains 2020 will be held in the CBT mode between April 5 and 7, 2020 to April 9 and 11,2020.

The NTA is expected to release the ranks of the January JEE Mains 2020 candidates after the April JEE Mains 2020 exam. The ranks will be given on the basis of the candidates' performance in the January and April JEE Mains 2020 exams.

