UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Feb 21 last date for online application for 421 jobs; check out details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications online for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer under the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) that comes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Through this recruitment drive, the UPSC is hiring for 421 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply only against the advert through ORA (Online Recruitment Applications) until January 31. The last date for printing the online application is February 1, 2020. The candidate applying for this recruitment has to be a graduate. The UPSC EPFO Officer Recruitment Test is slated for October 4, 2020, all over India.

The candidates can apply via the official UPSC website till January 31. The application fee for the candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories is Rs 25 whereas for the candidates belonging to categories such as SC, ST, PwD and also for women candidates, there is no application fee.

The candidates applying for this opening should be a graduate in any subject. The qualifications can be relaxed at the discretion of the concerned authorities. This relaxation will be offered only in cases where the candidate is otherwise well qualified. Candidates till the age of 30 years can apply for this UPSC recruitment drive.

This exam will have a duration of 2 hours. It will be an objective type exam with both Hindi and English as the mediums of the test. One-third of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer. The candidates will be evaluated on subjects such as General English, Indian freedom struggle, current events and developmental issues, Indian polity and economy, general accounting principles, industrial relations and labor laws, general science and knowledge of computer applications, general mental ability, and quantitative aptitude and social security in India. The selected candidates can expect their pay to be as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Also read: SBI clerk exams 2020: Registration starts for 7,870 junior associates, clerks posts; here's how to apply

Also read: Internet shutdown: India suffers $1.3 billion economic loss; 3rd most affected country