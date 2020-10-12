scorecardresearch
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA NEET result likely to be announced today; here's how to check

NEET 2020 Result date latest news: In order to get timely updates, the candidates are advised to keep a track of the official NEET website- ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely announce the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 today on October 12 on its official website. Scores of students, who are awaiting their NEET result with bated breath, will be able to finally check their results today on the NEET's official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

The entrance exam was conducted across India on September 13 amid COVID-19 safety precautions. Out of the 16 lakh students who registered, around 85-90 per cent appeared for the exam.

12.11 AM: NEET 2020 exam details:

  • Multiple choice questions: 180
  • Sections: 3 (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)
  • Total marks: 720
  • Questions per section: 45
  • Languages: English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Telugu, Gujrati, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese and Kannada 

Here's how to check NEET Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website

Step 2: Click on the link for NEET result

Step 3: Key in details like roll number and birth. Click on Submit

Step 4: Your NTA NEET result will flash on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Aspirants need to note that they can download their NEET results from the official site till 90 days from the date of declaration. In order to qualify the NEET 2020, candidates belonging to general category need to score 50 percentile or above whereas SC, ST and OBC candidates need 40 percentile. Candidates belonging to the unreserved PH category need 45 percentile to make it.

Earlier this week, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the results of NEET shall be declared soon to avoid further delay in the new session. The NTA had released the provisional answer key for NEET-UG 2020 on September 26. There won't be any separate exams for admissions into AIIMS, JIPMER and MBBS this year and the candidates will be selected on the basis of their NEET scores. 

