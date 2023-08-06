Nuh violence: Hotel Sahara, used for pelting stones during clashes, demolished

Sahara Family, a hotel-cum-restaurant in Haryana's Nuh, was demolished by the district authority on Sunday. The hotel was allegedly used by hooligans for stone pelting and firing gunshots on a religious procession, that led to massive clashes in Nuh and Gurugram. The Nuh district administration said that the building was "illegally" constructed.

#WATCH | Haryana | A hotel-cum-restaurant being demolished in Nuh. District administration says that it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here during the recent violence. pic.twitter.com/rVhJG4ruTm — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

Speaking to reporters, Nuh district town planner Vinesh Kumar said, "The building was totally unauthorised, and it was served notices by the government and department. Today, this action is being taken. This is a hotel-cum-restaurant and is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken."

The district administration carried out demolition at 12 separate locations on Saturday, covering an area of 2.6 acres near Nalhar Medical College. The owners had already received notices that these buildings were deemed illegal. A few owners were also charged with being involved in the violence during the procession.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed that so far 216 had been arrested, 80 people had been taken into preventive detention, and 104 FIRs had been registered. Vij claimed that " there was a big game plan" behind the communal clashes in Nuh.

"People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands, and gathered at entry points; all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, Someone must have arranged these. From where did weapons come?" he asked suggesting pre-planning by those involved in the clash.

Six individuals, including two home guards and a cleric, died in violence that started on July 31. The clash started and spread to Gurugram after a mob tried to disrupt a procession by Bajrang Dal and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).